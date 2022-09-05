Chance to grow your business as new space becomes available at Sherwood Park
A rare opportunity to expand your business has become available at Sherwood Park.
A new 60,000ft² warehouse space has become available at Sherwood Park at junction 27 of the M1 which will assist a local occupier in expanding and growing.
Tim Gilbertson and Amy Howard, who are marketing the property, said: “It is some time since there has been a decent sized building available on Sherwood Park so we hope that this one goes well.
"It’s a great location, just off junction 27 of the M1 and this building offers simple two bay production or storage space augmented by good quality ground and first floor offices and ancillary plus 80 car parking spaces and secure delivery and access.
Most Popular
-
1
'Grateful' young Mansfield entrepreneur wins regional award for car dealer firm
-
2
Chance to grow your business as new space becomes available at Sherwood Park
-
3
Aldi looking to hire hundreds of new employees in Nottinghamshire by end of year
-
4
UPDATED: Here is where to find the cheapest fuel prices in Mansfield and Ashfield
-
5
Mansfield fuel voucher scheme sees record demand as energy bills soar
"We would be delighted to discuss and show any interested parties around.”
For full information or to arrange a viewing contact Tim Gilbertson on 07887 787893, [email protected], or Amy Howard on 07887 787894, [email protected], of FHP Property Consultants.