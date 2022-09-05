Chance to grow your business as new space becomes available at Sherwood Park

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new 60,000ft² warehouse space has become available at Sherwood Park at junction 27 of the M1 which will assist a local occupier in expanding and growing.

Tim Gilbertson and Amy Howard, who are marketing the property, said: “It is some time since there has been a decent sized building available on Sherwood Park so we hope that this one goes well.

"It’s a great location, just off junction 27 of the M1 and this building offers simple two bay production or storage space augmented by good quality ground and first floor offices and ancillary plus 80 car parking spaces and secure delivery and access.

A warehouse space has become available at Sherwood Park

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We would be delighted to discuss and show any interested parties around.”