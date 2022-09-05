News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Chance to grow your business as new space becomes available at Sherwood Park

A rare opportunity to expand your business has become available at Sherwood Park.

By Shelley Marriott
Monday, 5th September 2022, 3:36 pm

A new 60,000ft² warehouse space has become available at Sherwood Park at junction 27 of the M1 which will assist a local occupier in expanding and growing.

Tim Gilbertson and Amy Howard, who are marketing the property, said: “It is some time since there has been a decent sized building available on Sherwood Park so we hope that this one goes well.

"It’s a great location, just off junction 27 of the M1 and this building offers simple two bay production or storage space augmented by good quality ground and first floor offices and ancillary plus 80 car parking spaces and secure delivery and access.

A warehouse space has become available at Sherwood Park

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Funding to build new multi-use games area in Nuthall

"We would be delighted to discuss and show any interested parties around.”

For full information or to arrange a viewing contact Tim Gilbertson on 07887 787893, [email protected], or Amy Howard on 07887 787894, [email protected], of FHP Property Consultants.