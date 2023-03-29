Success for Shirebrook school as first show in seven years sells out on opening night

Tickets for the Shirebrook Academy show, at the school on Common Lane, are still available and can be purchased from reception.

The show marks the first performance for the Shirebrook students in seven years.

Cuan Jacques, academy assistant principal, said: “Our opening night sold out and there are a few tickets left for the remaining two shows.

“We are incredibly proud of our utterly brilliant cast for working their socks off since September.

“We had a matinee performance to our feeder primaries on Monday afternoon which got some terrific feedback – and we will be doing three evening performances all week.

“Refreshments and fresh popcorn are being sold by the Year 11 prom committee to help raise money to go towards this year's Year 11 prom.

Students performing Matilda at Shirebrook Academy.

“It would be great to see as many members of the community coming along to support the students and see the brilliant talent that we are lucky enough to have at Shirebrook Academy.”

Mia Scot, a student who is part of the cast, said: “I have really enjoyed being involved in Matilda, it has got me out of the house and I've made new friends.”

Bentley Mohammed, another student cast member, said: “It has been hard work but very rewarding and I am very excited about the performances.”

Doors open at 5.30pm, with the show running from 6-8pm. The final show is tomorrow, Thursday, March 30.