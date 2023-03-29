Here's what the weather will be like in Mansfield this week and during the Easter Bank Holiday weekend

The rest of today will be largely cloudy with outbreaks of rain with winds increasing through the day, but perhaps with a drier interlude with some brightness at times. There will be showery outbreaks of rain returning from late afternoon onward and a maximum temperature of 14 °C.

Tonight will be cloudy with further showery outbreaks of rain through the evening, these rather heavy at times, it will be drier with some clear intervals developing overnight, as winds ease.

Persistent cloud and perhaps heavy rain will be returning Friday and it will be cloudy Saturday, with spells of rain and strong winds and the rain will be clearing on Sunday as winds ease.

Cloud and rain is to be expected over the next few days

Looking towards the Easter weekend showers or longer spells of rain remain prevalent, with heavy bursts still likely in places.

Drier and brighter interludes are possible as well, mainly across western regions, however these may be short-lived as further bands of rain are expected to arrive from the west.

Eastern coasts may be rather grey and misty at times.

The latter part of the period looks likely to become more settled, albeit with some wetter interludes, these most likely in the south and west of the country.