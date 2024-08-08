Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Volunteers praised the opening week of the uniform support service as a “success”, with dozens of Warsop residents collecting and donating items before the new school year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warsop's new Uniform Support Service is a collaboration between parents and volunteers from Lifespring Church and Centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the weeks leading up to its opening, volunteers have been accepting donations of school uniforms from the community.

The uniforms have been displayed on a series of rails in Warsop Town Hall's former reception office.

Volunteers Nadine McGuiness and Karen Bonsall.

Many items – including white shirts, blazers, dresses, trousers, and pinafores – have been ironed and hung up in size order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karen Bonsall, a volunteer, said: “We have received many donations and interest this week – it has been a success.

“We have brand new uniforms, as well as pre-loved ones.

“Thank you to everyone who has donated and supported the service.

The uniform support service has a range of uniforms, including various sizes of white shirts.

“Uniforms are just so expensive these days, and the purpose of this initiative is to alleviate that cost.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Senior minister Liz Phillips played a crucial role in keeping the Town Hall open as a community facility, as the church took ownership of the building in an asset transfer from Mansfield Council earlier this year.

The transfer took place because Warsop Council, which had been managing the Town Hall using money collected through a precept tax, expressed worries about the costs of maintaining and managing the building.

Ever since Lifespring moved in, the church has hosted a range of services including creative classes, a food club, and now provides weekly uniform support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After appealing for donations, volunteers said they received an overwhelming number of school uniforms in various sizes from multiple schools.

There has also been a surge in interest from new volunteers who have joined the team to help out since last week.

Thursday (August 8) morning saw a steady stream of people coming to support the uniform drive and participate in the community book swap (Warsop Book Bank).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service has received generous donations since its inception, but volunteers said there is still a need for school shoes, girls’ trousers in various sizes, and uniforms specifically for Birklands Primary School and Sherwood Junior School.

Donations can include items featuring school logos or in the school's specific colours.

For information about items available and donations, contact www.fb.com/warsopuniformsupport