PHOTOS: Here is what's happening at Warsop Town Hall this summer

1. Social club
A social club is held at the former Town Hall on Church Street each Monday, 10am-1pm. Photo: Phoebe Cox
2. Family holiday club
A family holiday club facilitated by ATTFE college runs each Tuesday, 10am-12pm. It is free to attend but all children must be accompanied by an adult. This will run until August 27. Places can be booked in advance by calling 01623 441310. Photo: ATTFE
3. Citizen's Advice
Citizen's Advice Bureau runs each Wednesday, 10am-1pm. Photo: Pixabay
4. Family craft club
ATTFE college also run a family craft club at Warsop Town Hall on a Thursday, 10am-12pm. It is free but children must be accompanied by an adult. Places can be booked in advance by calling 01623 441310. Photo: ATTFE
