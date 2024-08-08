PHOTOS: Here is what's happening at Warsop Town Hall this summer

By Phoebe Cox
Published 8th Aug 2024, 15:22 GMT
Updated 8th Aug 2024, 15:37 GMT
Warsop Town Hall, now run by Lifespring Church and Centre, is offering a variety of activities and services this summer…

Here are the various services and activities currently running from Warsop Town Hall, including free weekly classes for children.

Any queries, email [email protected]

A social club is held at the former Town Hall on Church Street each Monday, 10am-1pm.

1. Social club

Photo: Phoebe Cox

A family holiday club facilitated by ATTFE college runs each Tuesday, 10am-12pm. It is free to attend but all children must be accompanied by an adult. This will run until August 27. Places can be booked in advance by calling 01623 441310.

2. Family holiday club

Photo: ATTFE

Citizen's Advice Bureau runs each Wednesday, 10am-1pm.

3. Citizen's Advice

Photo: Pixabay

ATTFE college also run a family craft club at Warsop Town Hall on a Thursday, 10am-12pm. It is free but children must be accompanied by an adult. Places can be booked in advance by calling 01623 441310.

4. Family craft club

Photo: ATTFE

