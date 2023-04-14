News you can trust since 1952
Study looks for long-term solution to tackle dangerous driving at Rufford Ford

A feasibility study is under way to identify a solution to dangerous driving at Rufford Ford.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 14th Apr 2023, 12:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 12:32 BST

The ford was closed to traffic in December by Nottinghamshire Council, following “an increase in incidents in the area”.

The ford – where Rainworth Water crosses Rufford Lane at Rufford Mill – had become an internet sensation with videos of motorists driving through the water, sparking a surge in drivers tacking the water and spectators flocking to watch.

A study has now been launched to find a “long-term solution" to the issue.

Gary Wood, council head of highways and transport, said: “Rufford Ford remains closed to traffic while a feasibility study takes place to consider future options.

“The closure will continue until a long-term solution to reduce instances of dangerous driving at the site has been identified and implemented.”

