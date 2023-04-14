The ford was closed to traffic in December by Nottinghamshire Council, following “an increase in incidents in the area”.

The ford – where Rainworth Water crosses Rufford Lane at Rufford Mill – had become an internet sensation with videos of motorists driving through the water, sparking a surge in drivers tacking the water and spectators flocking to watch.

A study has now been launched to find a “long-term solution" to the issue.

Gary Wood, council head of highways and transport, said: “Rufford Ford remains closed to traffic while a feasibility study takes place to consider future options.