25 Mansfield and Ashfield pubs and clubs we have loved and lost over the years

Mansfield and Ashfield have always been popular for their nightlife – but can you remember some of the pubs and clubs we have loved and lost?

By Shelley Marriott
Published 14th Apr 2023, 12:20 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 12:35 BST

From old-fashioned boozers to rave venues, our pubs have always been the highlight of the social calendar.

We are taking a look back at some of the famous places you may have frequented in your younger years.

Do you remember these? Did you go to any of them? Would you like to see any of them return?

The Black Boy on Market Place was a key part of Mansfield's pub scene before it closed in 1990.

1. Black Boy

The Black Boy on Market Place was a key part of Mansfield's pub scene before it closed in 1990. Photo: JPI Media

A popular pub in its day - was this your local?

2. Denman's Head

A popular pub in its day - was this your local? Photo: Chad

Valentinos on Clumber Street, Mansfield, was opened in the 80s and has had many names through the years - Lexis, Illusions, Levels and now Lexis again!

3. Valentinos

Valentinos on Clumber Street, Mansfield, was opened in the 80s and has had many names through the years - Lexis, Illusions, Levels and now Lexis again! Photo: JPI Media

The Bulls Head stood on Portland Street - was this your local?

4. Bulls Head

The Bulls Head stood on Portland Street - was this your local? Photo: JPI Media

Related topics:MansfieldAshfield