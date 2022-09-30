Student super swimmer raises over £1,000 for Mansfield's Samworth Church Academy’s animal care unit

Year 11 student Louise Mulvanny carried out her challenge in July and has now presented her donation to the animal unit.

Louise said: “I wanted to raise the money to enrich the animal care unit as there were some things it didn’t have, and I thought I could help.

"I really love animals, and this was something I wanted to do.”

Kirsty Price, lead teacher of Vocational and Social Sciences, Louise Mulvanny, and Josh Dovey, teacher of Vocational and Social Sciences, with Aqua the rabbit, Zero the border collie and Dahlia the lurcher.

Louise has plans to work for the RSPCA one day and is currently doing a BTec Animal Care course at the specialist unit based at The Samworth Church Academy in Mansfield.

Kirsty Price, lead teacher of Vocational and Social Sciences, said: “Louise is an amazing young lady. Not only has she raised £1,100 to enhance the Animal Unit and enrich the animals’ lives, but she’s also spoken to pet shops while purchasing and they’ve agreed to donate extra on top.

"She is a remarkable and lovely student, who puts so much effort into all that she does. She’s been able to see how much the animals have enjoyed what she’s been able to purchase, and especially the rats who are loving their new fleeces.”

Louise Mulvanny has raised £1,100 for Samworth Church Academy’s Animal Care Unit.

Louise says she’s grateful to those who donated money or sponsored her swim.

Louise was joined on the swim by mum, Sarah Dunsbee, who has previous experience of channel relay swimming, and they were chaperoned by safety boats during the swim.

Louise said: “Nearer to the end, when I was close to Dover, I felt quite sick and worried I couldn’t carry on, but my mum helped me to keep going.

"I am proud that I have done it, and that I raised money for the animal care unit.”

Sarah said: “I am so proud of Louise. It’s not just the swim, but all the training in the lead up to doing it. She trained in lakes all last year and she now plays water polo too.