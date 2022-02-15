Struggling Nottinghamshire families benefit from new scheme helping them access affordable food

FOOD Clubs offer families a range of good quality food including fresh fruit, vegetables, meat and dried and tinned foods each week worth approximately £10 to 15 for just £3.50.

There are now 18 FOOD (Food On Our Doorstep) Clubs running in every district of Nottinghamshire, including Mansfield and Ashfield, with more opening in the coming months.

In November alone, when 16 clubs were up and running, more than 1,600 families (approximately 5,000 people) were supported.

In 2021, families saved more than £150,000 on their food shopping, but this figure is expected to be much higher this year now that more FOOD Clubs are up and running.

Coun John Doddy, chairman of the Health and Wellbeing Board, said: “We know that people are worried about the cost of living and we know things are difficult for families.

"These FOOD clubs show that we are committed to Levelling Up and reducing health inequalities.

"We now have a FOOD Club in every district of Nottinghamshire, giving people extra support to get healthy and affordable meals for their families.”

Louise Reilly, National Food Services operational manager for Family Action, said: “Helping families build brighter lives is at the core of what Family Action does.

"Not only do the FOOD Clubs provide vulnerable families with good quality, healthy foods, they are also helping to drive down food waste and reduce social isolation.”

FOOD Clubs work in partnership with other local services, such as Your Health, Your Way (the county’s healthy lifestyle service) who have provided recipes to inspire families to cook healthy meals together.

As some of the FOOD clubs are based within the Children’s Centre Service, families can also benefit from other support, advice and signposting to services in the local area for any additional needs.

Find about more about FOOD Clubs and how to join at www.family-action.org.uk/what-we-do/children-families/food-club.