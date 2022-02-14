Mansfield residents can now sign up for discounted garden waste service

Mansfield District Council apologises for the disruption caused by Covid-19 last year.

In recognition of this, the council is offering a reduced rate of £26 fee for the year to customers who renew or register on or before April 30.

Customers who renew or register from May 1 will be charged £31 for the year.Signing up online for the first time is quick and simple on the council website at www.mansfield.gov.uk/gardenwaste.The easiest and best value way to pay is by annual Direct Debit. This method ensures customers have a consistent service as it automatically renews annually.One-off payments by card can also be made on the council’s customer portal or by using a barcode at a Post Office or PayPoint.

Customers who pay this way will soon receive an invoice reminder with instructions on how to renew.Residents need to ensure they mark their brown bin clearly with their house number so that crews can identify which need emptying by using in-cab technology which is linked to the payment system.For those who no longer wish to use the service, the council can collect brown bins that are no longer required free of charge. Contact the council to arrange this.Cllr Andy Burgin, portfolio holder for leisure and environment, said: “This service remains excellent value and is competitively priced compared with other councils across the country.“We can only apologise that there was some disruption to the service last year due to issues connected to coronavirus that were beyond our control at the time.

“On the upside, the pandemic lockdowns have generated a lot more interest in gardening over the past two years and we hope this trend continues because it is a great way to make Mansfield greener and improve the quality of life for our residents.”Fortnightly garden waste collections run from March to November and once during December.Customers can check their collection day online using the council’s bin days search at www.mansfield.gov.uk/bindays.

They can also sign up for free bin collection reminder emails at www.mansfield.gov.uk/signup and will be notified the day before their bins are due to be collected.Bins should be put out by 6am on the day of collection and removed from the pavement no later than 12noon the next day.People with extra garden waste to dispose of can buy up to three additional bins for £18 each per year. The council can provide 240-litre or smaller 120-litre garden waste bins. Both sizes cost the same.