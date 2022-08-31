Striking new mural celebrates heritage of village near Kirkby

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Junction Arts and Pinxton Parish Council worked with arts project team Anthony Overend and Izzy Hoskins – otherwise known as Graffwerk – to create the mural outside Pinxton Village Hall, on Kirkstead Road.

Newly unveiled, the 15-metres-wide artwork was the brainchild of Coun Brenda Kelly and Coun Mary Dooley.

It features images symbolic with Pinxton, such as a miner in homage to the village’s coal mining history, all of which were chosen in consultation with local historian Norman Taylor to help accurately depict the area.

Sam Fox, Lisa Powell, Richard Street, Valerie Meredith, Brenda Kelly and Mark Hinman council chair pictured with the new mural outside the Pinxton Parish Council officers on Kirkstead Road

Jemma Burton, project co-ordinator, of Junction Arts, said: “Coun Kelly and Coun Dooley had certain ideas of what they wanted to include in the mural to show the heritage of the village; the pottery, the mines, the trains and the canal.

“Graffwerk started painting on August 16 and unfortunately there were just a couple days of rain before the unveiling on August 25, which meant the mural wasn’t quite fully finished.

“We had parish councillors and local people there for the unveiling – and actually, as he’s been painting, Anthony has had so many people stopping and talking to him which is great.

The mural, created by Graffwerk, features images symbolic with Pinxton. Pictured is artist Anthony Overend working on the mural.

“It’s amazing really and incredible, that's been everyone's reaction.

“The mural is right next to the primary schools, meaning our younger generations will be able to see it now.