Striking new mural celebrates heritage of village near Kirkby
A striking new mural to celebrate the heritage of a village near Kirkby has been unveiled.
Junction Arts and Pinxton Parish Council worked with arts project team Anthony Overend and Izzy Hoskins – otherwise known as Graffwerk – to create the mural outside Pinxton Village Hall, on Kirkstead Road.
Newly unveiled, the 15-metres-wide artwork was the brainchild of Coun Brenda Kelly and Coun Mary Dooley.
It features images symbolic with Pinxton, such as a miner in homage to the village’s coal mining history, all of which were chosen in consultation with local historian Norman Taylor to help accurately depict the area.
Most Popular
-
1
Clipstone man charged after passenger killed in crash
-
2
Thousands turn out to celebrate inaugural ‘Ashfield Day’
-
3
Biker named Quick nearly killed himself in high-speed chase through Warsop
-
4
Mansfield grandmother who glassed man in pub avoided prison by 'hair’s breadth'
-
5
Details released of Mansfield road closures for Tour Of Britain race
Jemma Burton, project co-ordinator, of Junction Arts, said: “Coun Kelly and Coun Dooley had certain ideas of what they wanted to include in the mural to show the heritage of the village; the pottery, the mines, the trains and the canal.
“Graffwerk started painting on August 16 and unfortunately there were just a couple days of rain before the unveiling on August 25, which meant the mural wasn’t quite fully finished.
“We had parish councillors and local people there for the unveiling – and actually, as he’s been painting, Anthony has had so many people stopping and talking to him which is great.
“It’s amazing really and incredible, that's been everyone's reaction.
“The mural is right next to the primary schools, meaning our younger generations will be able to see it now.
“It’s just been great to work with Graffwerk and Pinxton Parish Council to bring the village’s history to life.”