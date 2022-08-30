Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community for Action and Kirkby Events – CAKE – held its annual party in the park event at Kingsway Park.

This year marked the fifth year of the party, the community group’s main event, which is run entirely by volunteers.

This year’s party in the park included friendly-family rides, attractions, live music, a car and dog show, with entertainment for all ages – including a licensed bar.

The Gala Queens were all smiles at Kirkby's party in the park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Julia Long, of the CAKE committee, said: “It was a fantastic day.

"The kids were brilliant – We had gala queens and princesses opening the event. They looked gorgeous.

“Everyone involved on the day did Ashfield proud.

“Thank you to everyone who came along to support it.”

Family-fun on Kingsway park, in Kirkby.

Alice Johnson, who attended the day with her family, including Monty the dog, said: “What a fantastic day it was.

“Thank you so much to all those who made it happen, the kids loved it so much.

“Monty had an amazing day out and he’s so proud of his rosettes.

Alice Johnson's dog, Monty, with his rosettes from the event's dog show.

“All the dogs were amazing.