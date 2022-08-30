Families flock to party in the park at Kirkby for August bank holiday
Kirkby’s annual party in the park saw residents enjoying the final days of summer, as family attractions – including rides, live music and a dog show – kept all ages entertained in Ashfield.
Community for Action and Kirkby Events – CAKE – held its annual party in the park event at Kingsway Park.
This year marked the fifth year of the party, the community group’s main event, which is run entirely by volunteers.
This year’s party in the park included friendly-family rides, attractions, live music, a car and dog show, with entertainment for all ages – including a licensed bar.
Julia Long, of the CAKE committee, said: “It was a fantastic day.
"The kids were brilliant – We had gala queens and princesses opening the event. They looked gorgeous.
“Everyone involved on the day did Ashfield proud.
“Thank you to everyone who came along to support it.”
Alice Johnson, who attended the day with her family, including Monty the dog, said: “What a fantastic day it was.
“Thank you so much to all those who made it happen, the kids loved it so much.
“Monty had an amazing day out and he’s so proud of his rosettes.
“All the dogs were amazing.
“The stalls were stunning and I can’t wait until next time.”