The new enhanced pay deal, which is being recommended by the union, will now be put to a full employee ballot.

This means the industrial action planned on July 26, August 2, August 9, and August 16, has been suspended while the ballot takes place, and services are now planned to run as normal on all these dates.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stagecoach East Midlands strike action has been suspended

Matt Cranwell, managing director for Stagecoach East Midlands, said: “Following further talks over the weekend with the RMT, a new enhanced pay deal has been proposed which the union is recommending that our employees accept.

“We’re pleased to confirm that all the planned industrial action has been suspended whilst an employee ballot for the new pay offer takes place.”