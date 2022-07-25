First ever Smile Homes independent living unit installed at Mansfield college

Portland College is working in partnership with ADS Independent Living Solutions (ADS) to launch their first Smile Homes installation on campus.

Smile Homes are constructed off-site and delivered as a fully completed personalised home. The building comes pre-fitted with a technology backbone to make the home clever enough to help look after the health and well-being of the person living in it, with the flexibility to support people with different needs in being as independent as they can.

The first unit installed at Portland College, co-funded by Innovate UK, the UK’s research and innovation agency, will be used as a living lab and to demonstrate its flexible technology infrastructure, which can support a range of systems for integrated building, environment and personal management.

David Adams, chief executive of ADS said: “Our intelligent Smile Homes system is a transformational change in the delivery of personalised homes for independent living for people with different abilities and complex needs.

"We are delighted to have completed this milestone with our first Smile Homes installation at Portland College. We are looking forward to using this platform to drive innovation and delivery to enable people to lead fulfilling and rewarding lives in a home of their own, in a community of their choosing, which meets their needs and wishes.”

Smile Homes also leads the way in sustainability as the buildings are highly insulated, targeting operation at net zero, have solar panels and a green roof and use no concrete, the prototype has screw piles. Furthermore, they are capable of being re-used or re-manufactured and moved effectively to a new site in line with the principles of a circular economy.

Dr Mark Dale, principal and CEO of Portland College, said: “Smile Homes is a fantastic example of exploiting technology to address major health, social and well-being issues, bringing innovation to the challenges of building fully accessible housing for people with disabilities and a range of medical conditions, using environmentally sustainable technology.