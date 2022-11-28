Streets in new Ravenshead development to be named after fallen wartime soldiers

Custom Homes is building 44 houses on land at Cornwater Fields, off Longdale Lane, in the village.

Work began in 2021 and street names now need to be decided.

Gedling Borough Council is proposing they be named after fallen soldiers from both World War I and World War II.

An artist's impression of how the new housing estate in Ravenshead will look

Delegated decision documents say: “The names chosen are fallen soldiers from WWI and WWII, taken from St Peter’s Memorial Board in Ravenshead.”

The council’s building control team has contacted the developer and consulted with local ward and parish councillors and it has been suggested the names Allsebrooke and Hilkin be used.

Berridge, Clarke, Worsh, Metheringham, Guest, Pressley and Murfit have also been selected ready for further development in Ravenshead.

Speaking of the development, DSA Environment and Design said: “The intention is to leave a great legacy, not merely build houses.

“We have taken a SuDS (sustainable drainage systems) approach to the treatment of water on site, to create multi-use ‘blue-green infrastructure’ suitable for children’s play as well as being managed to increase habitat benefits, particularly for the reptiles which inhabit this part of Sherwood.

