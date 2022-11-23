Extension of Mansfield estate will still go ahead after second review by councillors

The development, off Redruth Drive and Old Newark Road, was given initial ‘outline’ planning permission in May 2020 for a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes and apartments.

But the authority’s adoption of its housing plan four months later meant there had been a “material change in circumstances” following its initial approval.

It was discussed again during Mansfield Council’s latest planning committee meeting, when councillors again gave it the green light.

The Bellamy Road estate.

Reports revealed extra cash was requested from developer O’Connell Property to mitigate the effects of the plans, including 10 times more cash for strategic highway improvements, with an earlier request of £25,000 increased to £253,162.

The developer is also being asked to provide £840,128 for secondary education, £90,322 for special education and 17 homes must be ‘affordable’, alongside £57,400 for bus stop improvements, £10,324 for waste management and £91,576 for healthcare provision.

Further requests for public open space are expected later.

The re-approval comes after the initial application, approved two-and-a-half years ago, was met with a 107-name petition.

The petition, which joined 14 objection letters on the council’s planning portal, raised concerns about traffic on Bellamy Road and residents’ privacy.

Residents said at the time the plans would have a “detrimental impact” on their area without an alternative access point.

They called for a secondary access road to be built off the nearby Sherwood Oaks Business Park, where other homes had been approved.

But councillors opted against these calls and the second access point will instead be off Bellamy Road, utilising a currently-overgrown footpath.

In the meeting, council planning officers said the plans needed another review due to the September 2020 local plan adoption.

They said the development was assessed on previous planning policies and re-granting permission would give the consent more legal weight.

An officer said: “The main thing to highlight is Nottinghamshire Council was seeking both primary and secondary education contributions.

“Now, no primary school contributions are required. In terms of affordable housing provision, that is the same at 10 per cent.