'Storm Babet has hit the Ashfield district hard' says district council leader
Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council said: “Our councillors are being made aware of a number of serious flooding issues across the Ashfield district.
“Ashfield District Council’s emergency planning team are working with Nottinghamshire County Council, who are the lead flood authority.
“Our team of Ashfield Independent councillors and staff are dealing with serious flooding issues including pavements and roads being completely submerged, drains backing up and houses being breached.
“Storm Babet has hit the Ashfield district hard and at time of emergency, we are working with the emergency services and stakeholders to minimalise problems.
“This work will continue throughout the weekend and we’d ask residents not to leave their homes unless it’s necessary.
“We are also working with other agencies through the Local Resilience Forum as part of the preparations and response.”