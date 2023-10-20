News you can trust since 1952
'Storm Babet has hit the Ashfield district hard' says district council leader

Ashfield District Council working to deal with flooding issues across the area following heavy rainfall caused by Storm Babet.
By Shelley Marriott
Published 20th Oct 2023, 13:21 BST
Updated 20th Oct 2023, 13:22 BST
Coun Jason Zadrozny, leader of Ashfield District Council said: “Our councillors are being made aware of a number of serious flooding issues across the Ashfield district.

“Ashfield District Council’s emergency planning team are working with Nottinghamshire County Council, who are the lead flood authority.

“Our team of Ashfield Independent councillors and staff are dealing with serious flooding issues including pavements and roads being completely submerged, drains backing up and houses being breached.

Flooding on Fackley Road, TeversalFlooding on Fackley Road, Teversal
“Storm Babet has hit the Ashfield district hard and at time of emergency, we are working with the emergency services and stakeholders to minimalise problems.

“This work will continue throughout the weekend and we’d ask residents not to leave their homes unless it’s necessary.

“We are also working with other agencies through the Local Resilience Forum as part of the preparations and response.”

