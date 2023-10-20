More flood warnings in place as river levels start to rise around Mansfield

Flood warnings and flood alerts have been issued in and around Mansfield as river levels start to rise after heavy rainfall caused by Storm Babet.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warnings are in place for the River Maun at Mansfield including Bleak Hills and The Park and Edwinstowe and Ollerton including the junction on A614 Mansfield Road and Ollerton Road.

River levels have also risen at the Mansfield The Dykes river gauge so flooding of property/roads and farmland is possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Areas most at risk are Edwinstowe, Ollerton, the Sherwood Forest Caravan Park and properties near Kings Clipstone.

A flood alert has been issued for the River Maun in Mansfield (Photo by: Jon Ball/nationalworld.com)

And river levels are forecast to rise at the Mansfield Pleasley Chesterfield Road North river gauge. Consequently, flooding (of property) is imminent.

Areas most at risk are Chesterfield Road and Meden Square, to the east of Pleasley Bridge.

Further heavy rainfall is forecast over the next 48 hours and river levels will continue to rise over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

River levels are forecast to rise at the Church Warsop river gauge so flooding of roads and farmland is possible.

Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads along the River Meden around Warsop, Church Warsop, Meden Vale and Budby.

And River levels have risen at the Whitewater Bridge river gauge.

Areas most at risk are low-lying agricultural land and roads around Mansfield, the Sherwood Forest Caravan Park at Clipstone, Edwinstowe, Ollerton, Whitewater Lane at Whitewater Bridge and West Drayton.