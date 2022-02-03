Still time for Mansfield businesses to apply for Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant
Mansfield businesses in the hospitality, leisure and accommodation sectors can apply for financial support thanks to the Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant.
The primary principle of the grant scheme is to support businesses that offer in-person services, where the main service and activity takes place in a fixed rate-paying premises.
The Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant is a one-off grant for eligible businesses on the Valuation Office Agency (VOA) ratings list only.
It is payable to the business both listed as the ratepayer for business rates for the property and trading on December 30, 2021.
For the purposes of this grant scheme, a business is considered to be trading if it is engaged in business activity. This should be interpreted as carrying on a trade or profession, or buying and selling goods or services in order to generate turnover.
The deadline for applications is March 18, and to apply visit www.mansfield.gov.uk.