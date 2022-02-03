Still time for Mansfield businesses to apply for Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant

The primary principle of the grant scheme is to support businesses that offer in-person services, where the main service and activity takes place in a fixed rate-paying premises.

The Omicron Hospitality and Leisure Grant is a one-off grant for eligible businesses on the Valuation Office Agency (VOA) ratings list only.

It is payable to the business both listed as the ratepayer for business rates for the property and trading on December 30, 2021.

Hospitality, leisure and accommodation businesses in Mansfield can apply for a support grant.

For the purposes of this grant scheme, a business is considered to be trading if it is engaged in business activity. This should be interpreted as carrying on a trade or profession, or buying and selling goods or services in order to generate turnover.