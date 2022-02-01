Smart Digital have long supported The Musketeers C.I.C. and its digital poverty campaign and decided to become a Strategic Partner to help tackle digital poverty across Mansfield and Ashfield.

The #WeMakeICTPossible campaign aims to bridge the digital divide by providing much needed IT resources to children and young people in the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

As part of their Strategic Partnership pledge, Smart Digital have launched a ‘Walk The Walk’ campaign in a bid to get other local businesses on board and support the #WeMakeICTPossible campaign through their own business endeavours.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smart Digital Business Solutions have become a Strategic Partner with The Musketeers C.I.C

For each new business, not already on board with Smart Digital, they will donate home-learning devices to three households across Mansfield and Ashfield.

Scott Westwood, director and owner of Smart Digital, said: “Our ethos has always been to work with local businesses and to help local communities whenever we can. Digital poverty is such a major issue across Mansfield and Ashfield with hundreds of homes across our area not having access to on-line learning.

"We have pledged our support as we feel passionate as a local business about not simply ‘talking the talk’ in terms of wanting to help but actually doing something about it and ‘walking the walk’.

"We hope that cheaper photocopying costs for businesses and Canon’s award-winning range will encourage other local businesses to contact us and join us in our campaign to help households across Mansfield and Ashfield.”

Katie Cooper-Lewis, co-founder of The Musketeers CIC, said: “We are thrilled to have Smart Digital come on board as a Strategic Partner and we must say a huge thank you to Scott and the team for their continued support and efforts. Having businesses like Smart Digital join forces with us is pivotal in our continued mission to tackle digital poverty.”

If you would like your business to ‘walk the walk’ and reduce your costs contact Smart Digital on 01623 749759 or [email protected]