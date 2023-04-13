Staying independent key to long life says 100-year-old Mansfield resident
A resident at a Mansfield care home has celebrated her 100th birthday with her friends and family.
Marjorie Holden lived in Mansfield Woodhouse all her life and lived at home until she was aged 95, before moving into Ashdale Care Home, The Park, Mansfield.
Joanne Tatt, home activities coordinator, said: “Marjorie served in the women’s land army during World War Two, at Gringley on the Hill.
“After the War, she married Eric in 1946 and worked at the Hosiery Mills until 1952 when her son John was born, followed by a daughter Margaret.
“Marjorie was a valued member of St Edmund’s Church and helped with the fundraising there. She was also a member of the Mothers’ Union.
"She has three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
“Eric sadly passed away in 1998 and Majorie remained very independent and lived at home until the age of 95 when she then came to live at Ashdale.”
Marjorie's main hobbies were knitting and gardening, which she continued to do until her 80s.
Joanne said: “Unfortunately due to her health and eyesight she is unable to do these now, but she likes to listen to music and often serenades us in the home.
"She also listens to stories about women in the land army.
"Her daughter says she thinks her long life is down to the fact she always looked after herself and stayed fit when she was younger and remained independent for such a long time.”