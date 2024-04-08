StagsFest 2024: Here is all you need to know about the Mansfield music event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The all-day festival is scheduled to take place at One Call Stadium from 11am to 11pm on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

The club's brand new marquee, located opposite the Ian Greaves Stand, will feature performances by six outstanding tribute bands from 1pm to 11pm upon its opening.

The StagsFest lineup is as follows:

Sammy The Stag will be in attendance. Here he is at Wembley in 2011.

Guns 2 Roses

The Complete Stone Roses

QE2 – Performing the very best of Queen

Aladdinsane – The Sound & Vision of Bowie tribute

Really Hot Chilli Peppers

Dan Budd as Robbie Williams

This family-friendly event will include a kids' play area on the 3G astroturf with inflatables and activities suitable for children of all ages.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet club mascots Sammy and Sally The Stag.

A variety of food options will be available on the day, and there will be an inside and outside cashless bar serving a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages.

Attendees are welcome to bring seats and camping chairs onto the site, but all food and drinks must be purchased from the venue.

Tickets are priced at £25 for adults, £15 for children aged 8-17, and free for children under eight when accompanied by a full-paying adult.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.stagstickets.co.uk in the 'events tab'.

Upon entry to the site, there will be a wristband exchange.

Limited parking spaces will be available at £10 per vehicle. To reserve a space, contact 01623 482 482 (option 1).