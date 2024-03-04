More tickets have been put on sale for Mansfield Town fans for tomorrow night's game against MK Dons.

Tomorrow’s match will kick-off at 7.45pm.

Tickets in blocks A and B in the North Stand can be bought from midnight tonight via www.stagstickets.co.uk until 7pm tomorrow.

Supporters are reminded that One Call Stadium operates an allocated seating policy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Supporters therefore must be seated in accordance with the seat issued on their purchased match ticket.

Due to the logistics involved, the transferring of current season ticket holders from either the Quarry Lane Stand or Ian Greaves Stand to the North Stand cannot be facilitated.

Supporters who acquire tickets in the North Stand for the match should enter One Call Stadium via gates 16/17 of the Ian Greaves Stand. Before being escorted by stewards to the North Stand, there will be a secondary checkpoint for tickets, which will be conducted in between the Ian Greaves and North Stand.

Home supporters in the North Stand will have access to portable toilets as well as an additional refreshment kiosk. Alcohol will not be available, however, home supporters in the North Stand can access the kiosks in the Ian Greaves lower tier and in the Fan Zone area outside Sandy’s Bar & Kitchen, at half-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To segregate home and away supporters, netting will separate the seating areas while barriers will be in place at the rear of the stand.