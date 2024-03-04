Mansfield Town to open section of the away stand to home fans for MK Dons match
Tomorrow’s match will kick-off at 7.45pm.
Tickets in blocks A and B in the North Stand can be bought from midnight tonight via www.stagstickets.co.uk until 7pm tomorrow.
Supporters are reminded that One Call Stadium operates an allocated seating policy.
Supporters therefore must be seated in accordance with the seat issued on their purchased match ticket.
Due to the logistics involved, the transferring of current season ticket holders from either the Quarry Lane Stand or Ian Greaves Stand to the North Stand cannot be facilitated.
Supporters who acquire tickets in the North Stand for the match should enter One Call Stadium via gates 16/17 of the Ian Greaves Stand. Before being escorted by stewards to the North Stand, there will be a secondary checkpoint for tickets, which will be conducted in between the Ian Greaves and North Stand.
Home supporters in the North Stand will have access to portable toilets as well as an additional refreshment kiosk. Alcohol will not be available, however, home supporters in the North Stand can access the kiosks in the Ian Greaves lower tier and in the Fan Zone area outside Sandy’s Bar & Kitchen, at half-time.
To segregate home and away supporters, netting will separate the seating areas while barriers will be in place at the rear of the stand.
After the match, home supporters in the North Stand should exit via gate 12 and then through the Ian Greaves Stand car park and onto Quarry Lane.