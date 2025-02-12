2 . Wagstaff as 'best player' of all time...

Some say Ken Wagstaff is the greatest player to ever wear the Mansfield Town Football Club, also known as "The Stags". Ken, now aged 82, is considered the best player of Mansfield Town FC in the club's history. Wagstaff scored 93 goals for the Stags in the early to mid 1960s. Wagstaff was known for his quickness of foot and thought, as well as his balance and strength. Other notable players include Harry Johnson and Sandy Pate. Photo: National World