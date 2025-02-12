Although organised football had been played in Mansfield for many years prior, the current club's origins can be traced back to 1897, specifically to the Wesleyan Church on Bridge Street.
But what else do you know about the mighty Stags?
Here are some interesting facts and finds about our hometown club...
1. Origins of Field Mill
Considered the oldest functioning stadium of England's professional league system and one of the oldest football grounds in the world, Mansfield's Field Mill's name is owed to a large mill which used to stand just south of the field until its demolition in 1925. It has hosted football since 1861, although some reports date it back as far as 1850. Field Mill was renamed One Call Stadium in 2013. Image: 1962 sees these big queues gather outside Field Mill. Photo: Mansfield Chad
2. Wagstaff as 'best player' of all time...
Some say Ken Wagstaff is the greatest player to ever wear the Mansfield Town Football Club, also known as "The Stags". Ken, now aged 82, is considered the best player of Mansfield Town FC in the club's history. Wagstaff scored 93 goals for the Stags in the early to mid 1960s. Wagstaff was known for his quickness of foot and thought, as well as his balance and strength. Other notable players include Harry Johnson and Sandy Pate. Photo: National World
3. Before Mansfield Town FC
Mansfield Town FC was founded in 1897 under the name of Mansfield Wesleyans. The Wesleyans, formed by Frederick Abraham and Thomas Cripwell, eventually became the Mansfield Town we all know and love. See more about the club's formation history at www.mansfieldtown.net/history/the-formation-of-mansfield-town. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. 15 years of the Radfords
Businessman John Radford bought Mansfield Town Football Club in September 2010 for £1. He bought the club from Steve Hymas, Steve Middleton, and Andy Saunders. In 2013, the Radfords returned the club to the Football League. The Radfords' charity and community work has helped stimulate the economy and given the town national recognition. John's wife, Carolyn, was appointed as English football's youngest chief executive in 2011. Photo: Nathan Stirk