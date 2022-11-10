The new buses will be manufactured in the UK by Alexander Dennis and feature cleaner Euro VI engines, helping cut carbon emissions.

This investment means Stagecoach will remove older buses from its fleet, benefitting air quality.

Stagecoach, which operates a number of services across Mansfield and Ashfield is continuing to cut carbon emissions as part of its sustainability strategy, with the target of a zero-emission UK bus fleet by 2035.

The 200 new low-emission Enviro400 double decker buses will replace older buses in the Stagecoach fleet

Sam Greer, Stagecoach regional director, said: “We are proud of the continued investment we are making to our fleet with the largest single order for new buses in the UK this year.

“This shows our commitment to the future prosperity of our communities and to our people who can all benefit from cleaner transport and a growing bus sector.

“These new buses will complement the investment we are already making with our electric buses to modernise our fleets, enabling reduced pollution and meaning customers will see more comfortable, quieter and newer vehicles on their everyday journeys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to working with ADL to get our new buses into service starting early next year.”

Paul Davies, Alexander Dennis president and managing director, said: “Our low-emission Enviro400 is a tried and tested product that combines efficiency with high passenger capacity.