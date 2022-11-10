Ann Pawelski, 71, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in May 2021 and supported by the Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Service at King’s Mill Hospital.

The service has been nominated for a Macmillan Professionals Award by colleagues in the ‘Whatever It Takes’ category which recognises ‘unsung heroes’ for their inspirational work to support people living with cancer.

Ann said: “It’s not just that they give you information, it’s having someone to talk to. They were always on the end of the phone if I needed to know something.

Ann Pawelski has praised the support she received from the Macmillan Cancer Information and Support Service at King’s Mill Hospital

"It took the worry away. I had to be positive for my children and the grandchildren. They were frightened for me and I thought I can’t let them see it’s getting to me. I did have down days, everyone does. It helped to talk to Macmillan.

“They were just so kind and they know so much. I’ll never forget that chemotherapy session on Christmas eve when Macmillan turned up with a bag of goodies. It’s the little things that mean a lot.”

Ann had 18 weeks of chemotherapy to shrink the tumour, including a session on Christmas Eve. On New Years Eve last year, she was told the tumour had shrunk enough for her to have surgery.

Describing the moment she was diagnosed, she said: “I knew there was something wrong, but I never thought it could be pancreatic cancer. I was just stunned, trying to take it in. Then I realised how bad pancreatic cancer can be. My first thought was for my children and grandchildren.”

Ann had an operation to remove the tumour in March, followed by a final session of chemotherapy before being told she was cancer free.

Emily Watson, who is part of the Macmillan team at King’s Mill Hospital supporting Ann, said: “Being diagnosed with cancer can be a frightening experience.