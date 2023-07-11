Hundreds flock to Kimberley town centre as food festival serves up a treat

Kimberley town centre was heaving with hungry visitors who turned out to the enjoy the food festival.

The second annual Kimberley Food Fest was held on Sunday, July 9, offering a celebration of all the town’s eateries and local food traders.

The returning event was a one-day carnival of all things food, with stalls, vendors and businesses all bringing a selection of different culinary delights from around the world straight to Kimberley town centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kimberley Food Fest founder Samuel Boneham, who is also chairman of Kimberley Town Council’s events committee, said the day was a great success and thanked everyone who helped to make it possible.

Hundreds flocked into the town centre for the food festival on Sunday.

He said: “Kimberley, thank you so much for your support.

“It was a pleasure again to put on this event for our community.

“Seeing everyone come out and have a great day is why we do this.

“Thanks to all of our hardworking volunteers, stall holders and vendors who made the day a success.”

Pictured from left: councillors Will Mee, Samuel Boneham, Andy Cooper and Stewart Bain at the food fest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

​Pubs, restaurants, takeaways and cafés all opened their doors with special menus for the day to showcase their food offerings to new and existing customers.

Meanwhile, food trucks helped to support venues that do not serve food, like the Cricketers and the Gate Inn.

James Street and Toll Bar Square car parks came alive with stalls and live music acts throughout the afternoon, while new additions to the festival this year included a mini craft market located in the Parish Hall and funfair rides and attractions for children.

Special visitors at the event also included entertainers from Dinosaurs and Dragons UK, who specialise in bringing magical and mythical creatures to life through puppetry.

Entertainers from Dinosaurs and Dragons UK with their amazing dinosaur puppet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They were dressed as cavemen for the day to showcase their very realistic pet dinosaur, which fascinated the crowds in Kimberley.

Coun ​Boneham added: “Everything went well and it was a really good day, lots of visitors. A good day for all.”

For further information, updates and previews for next year’s event, follow the Kimberley Food Fest page on Facebook at facebook.com/kimberleyfoodfest