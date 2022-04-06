Staff rate Sherwood Forest Hospitals as Midlands’ best NHS hospital Trust to work for

Almost three-quarters of staff (74.9 per cent) at Sherwood Forest Hospitals, which runs Mansfield’s King’s Mill and Mansfield Community Hospitals and Newark Hospital, said that they would recommend the Trust as a place to work, making it the second-best acute trust in the country.

More than eight in ten staff (81.7 per cent) at the trust also said they would recommend the trust as a place to receive treatment for friends and relatives, another top score for the whole of the Midlands.

On the nine main themes in the survey, which include topics like compassion and inclusivity, recognition and reward, having a voice that counts, staff engagement and morale, and flexible working, the Trust ranked third in the country out of all other similar hospital trusts.

King’s Mill Hospital is run by Sherwood Forest Hospitals

Paul Robinson, Sherwood Forest Hospitals’ chief executive, said: “I am pleased and proud that Sherwood Forest Hospitals has once again been rated the best in the Midlands and among the very best hospital trusts to work for in the country by the hard-working NHS staff and volunteers who have been doing all they can to keep essential services running throughout the pandemic.

"We know from experience that staff provide the very best care to patients when they feel valued, supported and listened to through open conversations and surveys like this, which is why it’s so pleasing to be rated so highly as a place that staff would recommend for their own friends and relatives to receive treatment.

"We place a real emphasis on the wellbeing of our team and although we have so much to be proud of from these results, we also know that staff across the NHS are feeling the strain of working through the pandemic.”