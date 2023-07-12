News you can trust since 1952
Staff 'humbly' seek donations from public as fight to save Sutton café continues

Staff at a well-loved community café in Sutton facing closure are seeking donations to help them fight to keep their doors open.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 12th Jul 2023, 12:17 BST- 2 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 12:17 BST

Rumbles Community Café, on Sutton Lawn, which provides work opportunities for local people with learning disabilities, has been operating daily to serve the Sutton community for 15 years.

However, staff were left “shell-shocked” back in September after being served notice by Ashfield Council to terminate their licence following a failed negotiation over the renewal of the building’s lease.

The café pays a peppercorn rent to the council and discussions to extend the lease have since been ongoing, but Rumbles bosses say the council “no longer seems interested” in negotiations.

Staff with 'Save Rumbles' sign at Rumbles Community Cafe. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Mansfield Chad)Staff with 'Save Rumbles' sign at Rumbles Community Cafe. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Mansfield Chad)
Staff with 'Save Rumbles' sign at Rumbles Community Cafe. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Mansfield Chad)
Gina Dolan, Rumbles founder, said: “We pay nearly £400 a week for utilities, we pay for bins to be emptied and pay for all our own equipment.

“The only thing Ashfield Council pays for is the public toilets and they want us to take over maintenance of those. However, that is not our job as they are responsible for that and full maintenance would be too costly.

“We do not have the funds or resources for that.

“Labour and Conservative councillors and the MP have been supportive, but it is just the Independents who will not meet with us.

A view of Rumbles Community Cafe at Sutton Lawn. (Photo Brian Eyre/Mansfield Chad)A view of Rumbles Community Cafe at Sutton Lawn. (Photo Brian Eyre/Mansfield Chad)
A view of Rumbles Community Cafe at Sutton Lawn. (Photo Brian Eyre/Mansfield Chad)

“I do not know what else we can do.”

In attempts to save the popular non-profit eatery, a petition was launched which has attracted more than 4,800 signatures.

The café has now set up a Crowdfunding page to help cover its legal and campaign costs, so it can continue its fight to stay open.

The page reads: “This news has shaken our community as the potential loss of Rumbles would leave a void that cannot be easily filled.

“We have had to pay £4,000 to secure a solicitor to work on our behalf, therefore we humbly ask for donations to support us to cover our legal and campaign costs.”

The café is unique to the area as it provides training for some of the most vulnerable members of society, teaching them essential life skills and confidence.

The page continues: “We firmly believe that Rumbles deserves the opportunity to continue its invaluable contributions to our community. This establishment has consistently gone above and beyond in its commitment to fostering connections and supporting local initiatives and residents.

“We believe that together we can preserve the heart and soul of our community by saving Rumbles.”

The Crowdfunding page has drummed up more than £1,000 so far.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council and Ashfield Independents leader, said the authority has been “entirely reasonable” in its negotiations with the café.

He said: “Councils like Ashfield have a legal obligation to ensure we use our buildings and assets wisely and they are cost-effective.

“We have been entirely reasonable throughout this negotiation with Rumbles.

“The simple fact is, however, the café is profit-making, but still wants taxpayers of Ashfield to pay for their utility bills and clean up after them.

"No other café we run asks this and we have still offered a highly subsidised rent.

“If Rumbles does not want to agree to our terms then someone else will be offered the chance to provide a community resource for residents.”

