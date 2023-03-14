Staff and students from Mansfield and Ashfield schools inspired by International Women's Day event

The Two Counties Trust, which has nine schools across Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire, including Manor Academy in Mansfield Woodhouse, Selston High School and Ashfield School in Kirkby, invited 100 students, 20 staff and more than 30 women from businesses and institutions – including Rolls-Royce, Alstom, JCB and Nottingham Trent University – to Derby’s Museum of Making to mark International Women’s Day.

Students spent the morning talking to business representatives and staff, hearing about their roles, experiences and backgrounds, giving them an invaluable insight into numerous women.

Later in the day, students heard from guest speakers Hannah Dines, Paralympian and presenter of Channel 4’s Tokyo Paralympics coverage, and Becky Daykin, a coordinator for Deaf-initely Women which supports and brings together deaf, hard of hearing and deafblind women.

Paralympic cyclist Hannah Dines was one of the guest speakers at the event

After a networking lunch, students were treated to a special tour of the museum, with a focus on how women have contributed to the local area and beyond.

Katrina Kerry, Manor Academy headteacher, who attended the event said: “A focus of not just Manor Academy but the whole Two Counties Trust is to empower our students to lead in the future.

“This event was an incredibly positive step in the direction of creating the next generation of women in leadership.”

Becky Daykin, a co-ordinator for Deaf-initely Women also spoke at the event

Alice Hills, English teacher at Selston High School, said: “It was a pleasure to see students being inspired and empowered.

"Having the opportunity to speak with successful women in a variety of fields has clearly opened their minds to the numerous possibilities they could choose to pursue after their secondary education ends.

"I do not think it is an exaggeration to say that they will come away from the event feeling more confident, that no door is closed to them upon the basis of sex, and that really they can set their mind to anything as long as they are ambitious and motivated."