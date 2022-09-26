Residents fight new homes plan in Huthwaite that will 'destroy beautiful area'

The proposed development site, off Blackwell Road, Huthwaite.

The proposed plans, put forward to Ashfield District Council by developer Lee Evans, would see the building of nine new dwellings on land adjacent to Trevelyan, off Blackwell Road.

But residents fear that the nine homes outlined in the plans would only be laying the foundation for a larger development of hundreds of homes on the site.

Huthwaite resident Paul Hackett said: “Nine houses isn’t the end of the world. But when I made some further enquiries it transpired that the nine houses is the initial stages of the development of a couple of hundred of new houses on the side of Chesterfield Road.

An aerial view of the proposed development site in Huthwaite.

“I have rallied together a number of local people and we are resisting this as much as we possibly can.

“There are safety concerns and traffic concerns, as well as fears for the wildlife out here. People have reported seeing deer, there are owls and jays, and many other animals whose habitats could be destroyed.”

More than 30 objections have been raised within the planning application, citing further concerns over wildlife, traffic and stretched amenities should the development go ahead.

One objector wrote: “I would hate to see such a beautiful area destroyed.

Some of the hedgerows on the site are more than 120 years old.

“There are bats, deer and many other woodland creatures who reside there and whose habitats will be destroyed.

“The noise pollution, additional traffic and light blocking will be truly horrendous for all who reside in the area. Please stop destroying our green spaces that are enjoyed by many for the sake of the few.”

Another said: “I have frequently seen bats in the early evening dusk above my garden, which borders the northern field.

“We have had hedgehogs in our garden, many small rodents and moles live in and around our property, and we have also found frogs and toads.

“Foxes are often seen running on a regular route through my garden and have basked in the sunshine here and I have had Muntjac deer on two occasions on my lawn. I would hate to think that this access for wildlife could be under threat.”

Councillor Andrew Harding, who serves the Huthwaite and Brierley Ward, has also lodged his own lengthy complaint against the plans.

He said: “We already have 300 plus homes that should never have been granted permission going on land off Ashland Road West, a spot that nature calls home, and here we are yet again wanting to take yet another green space that nature calls home.

“With the loss of green spaces and more concrete jungles people’s mental and physical health will suffer.

“Let’s also not forget that with more houses will come more cars, more cars equals more pollution and, in cases that we have also seen on the news, pollution is responsible for health problems and even death.”

The councillor also shared his concern about the strain on local resources and services the new houses would cause, especially as there is currently only one GP surgery in Huthwaite.

He added: “We have also recently seen, due to the warmer summer we have just had, how much the demand on the fire service has risen.

“With more homes comes the risk of fires happening more frequently, especially during the warmer and drier spells, along with increased demand on all emergency services.”

Residents have distributed leaflets and put up posters in the village ahead of a public meeting to discuss the proposals in October, which will be attended by campaigners, councillors and Ashfield MP Lee Anderson.

The developer was also invited to the meeting but reportedly declined the invitation.

Ashfield District Council said residents are invited to share their concerns on the application.

A spokesperson said: “The council can confirm that a planning application has been received to build nine houses on land adjacent to Trevelyn in Huthwaite.

“The application is currently being processed. As part of application process, residents and key stakeholders have been invited to feed back their comments and concerns.”

The developer could not be reached for comment.