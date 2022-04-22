The Office for National Statistics’ Annual Population Survey invites a sample of local people to declare their identity.

Participants can select as many options as they like from British, English, Scottish, Welsh, Irish or ‘other.’

The latest results come ahead of St George’s Day on April 23 – a celebration of England’s patron saint and the country’s history.

In the year to June 2016, in the lead-up to the Brexit referendum, 53 per cent of residents surveyed in Mansfield said they identify as English, but this rose to 54 per cent in the year to December 2021.

Over the same period, the proportion of people identifying as British increased from 47 per cent to 52 per cent – meaning that English has remained the most popular answer, despite an increase in people identifying as British in Mansfield.

However, in Ashfield, in the year to June 2016, 70 per cent of residents said they identify as English, but this fell to 52 per cent in the year to December 2021.

Over the same period, the proportion of people identifying as British decreased from 54 per cent to 51 per cent.

It was a similar story across England as a whole, with 44 per cent identifying as English in the year to December 2021, down from 52 per cent in the year to June 2016.

The proportion of people identifying as British has increased over the same period – rising from 49 per cent to 59 per cent across the country.

Strength of feeling

Sunder Katwala, director of the think tank British Future, said: "Most people in England have two flags and two identities, English and British. The strength of feeling for them ebbs and flows according to events – we will see a lot of Union Jacks during the Jubilee celebrations, but it will be the England flag flying for the World Cup in November.

“How you ask the question also affects the result. While seven in 10 said they were English in the last census, that will flip this time around, as 'British' now comes first on the tick-box list.”

John Denham, director of the Centre for English Identity and Politics at the University of Southampton, said the findings should be approached with caution.

He said: “There has been some movement towards identifying as more British than English, probably mainly due to demographic change.

“Young people are more likely to more likely to identify as British than older generations.”

However, Mr Denham warns the survey may exaggerate this shift, as participants do not tend to select more than one option for their national identity, and therefore will not capture the extent to which people in England identify as both English and British.