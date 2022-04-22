Victim left needing hospital treatment after violent robbery in Sutton town centre

Police were called to Brook Street, Sutton, after the man was robbed on Wednesday, April 20, at about 7.50pm.

The man was attacked by another man and his wallet taken.

He was taken to hospital with minor injuries following the incident.

A suspect remains in custody.

Police said this morning that a 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery and remains in police custody.

Detective Sergeant Matt Dumbrell, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Robbery is an extremely serious offence that can leave a lasting impact on people’s lives, which is why it is so important that we always respond quickly to every report that we receive.