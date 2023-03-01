Spring into March!......12 things to do this weekend in Mansfield and Ashfield

Welcome to March. A sure sign that the days are getting longer, the skies are getting brighter and the worst of the winter weather might just be behind us.
Before we know it, spring will have sprung, the clocks will be going forward and we’ll be looking ahead to those summer holidays.
If that doesn’t get you in the mood for getting out and about this weekend, we don’t know what will!
Many of the area’s theme parks and outdoor attractions are now open to herald their new 2023 season. Mansfield is hosting a range of music and drama shows at the Palace Theatre, as well as interesting exhibitions, while we have plenty of ideas for places to take the kids.
Before you set off, please check the websites of the individual venues for admission prices and opening times.
1. Family fun at Wheelgate
It's a warm welcome from these characters to Robin Hood's Wheelgate theme park in Farnsfield which is now open every day (10 am to 5 pm), except Tuesdays, for a new season of endless adventures and family fun. Where will you go first? The Animal Adventure Zone? The Alien Galaxy Zone? The Robin Hood Zone? The Black Diamond Mining Zone? Or the water park? There's so much to choose from!
Photo: Submitted
2. Comedy Store in town
For almost 40 years, The Comedy Store has been renowned as a breeding ground for new talent, unearthing the likes of Eddie Izzard, John Bishop, Jimmy Carr, Rhod Gilbert and Sarah Millican. So here's a golden chance to spot the next comedy star in the making when the show comes to Mansfield's Palace Theatre on Friday night. The line-up includes presenter, actor and writer Stephen Bailey (pictured), diminutive Scouser Stephen Gribbin and exciting Scottish comic Connor Burns.
Photo: Submitted
3. Windrush exhibition
The Windrush generation comprised immigrants from the West Indies who came to rebuild this country when there was a shortage of labour after the Second World War. Their story, and Nottinghamshire's link to it, is being told in a fascinating and free exhibition, 'It Runs Through Us, at Mansfield Museum on Leeming Street on selected days between now and the end of November. This week, it is open tomorrow (Thursday), Friday and Saturday, as well as next Tuesday and Wednesday.
Photo: Submitted
4. A walk around Welbeck
Expect to see scenes like this on a circular walk around the Welbeck Estate, which might be an interesting way to spend the day now that the weather is better. The 2.5-mile walk starts at the Harley Gallery and takes you through scenic countryside, including the majestic limestone gorge of Creswell Crags and the picturesque town of Holbeck. Along the way, you can have a bite to eat at the Limehouse Cafe or stock up on delicious deli items at the wonderful Welbeck Farm Shop.
Photo: Submitted