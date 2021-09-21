Sporting competition organised by Mansfield family helps raise more than £1,000 for Prostate Cancer UK

Liam Sheppard, 35, from Forest Town, was inspired to help after reading about prostate cancer and the statistics and wanted to raise awareness and money for this charity.

Liam said: “I decided to raise awareness through football and golf for Prostate Cancer UK because these sports are played predominantly by men and being a member of Brierley Forest Golf Club, where the majority of members are male, this is something we need to make people aware of.

"Generally men don't speak about their woes. I thought running these types of competitions was an excellent platform to get the message over.

Jeremy Sheppard, Andrea Sheppard, Alexa Sheppard, Laura Sheppard and Liam Sheppard

“I am delighted that we organised the events to help support Prostate Cancer UK and raise much needed awareness of the disease.”

The events included the Sheppard Golf Open at Brierley Forest Golf Club as well as Visionary Trophy which invited people to predict weekly football scores resulting in a presentation evening with a quiz.

Nicola Tallett, director of fundraising and supporter engagement at Prostate Cancer UK, said: "Thankfully, the support of the Sheppard family and so many other wonderfully generous people has allowed us to continue funding research into better tests and treatments, to stop prostate cancer being a killer."