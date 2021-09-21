Sharp rise in positive Covid cases in Mansfield

A total of 14,415 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Mansfield when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated yesterday, September 20, up from 14,206 on Friday.

The rate of infection in Mansfield now stands at 13,182 cases per 100,000 people, significantly higher than the England average of 11,272.

The number of cases in Ashfield district rose by 212 to 16,082 people, giving an infection rate of 12,531 cases per 100,000 people, while in Newark & Sherwood it rose by 150 over the weekend, to 13,267 people, giving an infection rate of 10,775 cases per 100,000 people, below the England average.

One new coronavirus deaths was recorded over the weekend in Mansfield.

Across the UK, the number of recorded positive Covid cases increased by 94,147 over the period, taking the total to 7,465,448.

No new deaths were recorded in Ashfield and Newark & Sherwood, where the Covid death toll stands at 332 and 215 respectively.

They are among 10,695 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was that district.

The figures also show that three-quarters of people in Mansfield have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 72,754 people had received both jabs by Sunday, September 19 – 76 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

The figures show 84,934 people are double jabbed in Ashfield, 80 per cent of over-16s, a similar proportion to Newark & Sherwood, where 85,706 people have received both doses of a Covid vaccine.

Across England, 82 per cent of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.