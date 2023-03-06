Sponsors needed to keep Mansfield disability swim charity afloat amid rising costs

Sherwood Seals is a swimming club for children and adults with disabilities, based at the Rebecca Adlington Swimming Centre, Westdale Road, Mansfield.

The volunteer-run club, which has operated for more than 35 years, aims to support members with swimming lessons and confidence building.

But now, the club has launched an appeal for sponsorship amid rising costs.

This Mansfield-based swim charity needs our support.

Laura Parkin, club chairman, said: “We want to ensure we can continue running our classes and supporting our swimmers.

“We help and support members to swim and be water confident, as well as giving them a happy and safe environment to socialise.

“Our classes also provide an opportunity for parents and carers to meet.”

Funds from the club, which has 20 regular members, aged five-27, pay for use of the pool, as well as towards equipment needed to support swimmers with additional needs.

Laura said: “Our swim teacher, Linda Bennett, has been doing this for more than 35 years – paralympian Charlotte Henshaw was taught by Linda at the club.

“The club has served the community for many years, but our funds took a dip when Covid hit.

“Although we are grateful for the support we have received, we feel regular sponsorship is the most sustainable way to secure funds.

“Rising costs have proved challenging, as we know everyone is struggling right now.

“We would love to see the club continue for many years, and welcome sponsorship this time.”

