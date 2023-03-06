A Girl's Section graduate, Evie has played in Juniors and Girls sections at Mansfield RUFC since she was seven.

She recently graduated from Mansfield to join the illustrious Loughborough Lightnings team where she is a regular fixture in her age grouping.

The 17-year-old has been at Mansfield for 10 years.

Evie Haskell - debut for England in Sunday's win.

England went on to win Sunday's fixture 48-5 with Evie featuring prominently in the first half.

Mansfield club captain, Lee Kirk said: “Evie has put lots of hard work in away from the training field working on fitness, strength and skills and is now reaping the rewards of that.

“Well done from all of the U18 coaches and, I’m sure, your team mates.”

Club chairman, Stafford Burt added: “Many congratulations Evie, you did yourself, your family, your country, and your extended rugby family at Mansfield proud on Sunday.

“Here’s to many more England Caps.”

She will now hope to keep her squad place for the U18 Six Nations Festival, which England will host the event at Wellington College from Friday 7th April to Saturday 15th April.

On Sunday Mansfield Women were pipped 33-32 at Sutton Bonington Students.

Also on Sunday Mansfield’s U13s won their cup clash away at Lincoln by a 40-5 scoreline.