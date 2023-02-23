Man seen chasing after victim with axe in Mansfield street
A man was arrested after police were called to reports of a man wielding an axe and attempting to slash his victim.
Officers were called to Winster Way, Mansfield, yesterday, February 22, shortly before 3pm, following reports of a fight in the street between two men.
A 39-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of affray.
Sergeant Chris Holloway, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an alarming incident.
“Thankfully, no-one was seriously hurt, but this happened in the middle of a residential street, in easy view of other homeowners causing them distress and fear, so we understand how concerned they must have been.
“Those involved are known to each other, so we do not believe there to be a wider risk to the public.
“Anyone found brandishing, using, or threatening another person on our streets will be dealt with swiftly, as we will never tolerate this kind of display of aggression.
“We know there were witnesses, so would ask them to come forward and speak to us.”
Anyone with any information, or who has CCTV or dash-cam footage is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 412 of February 22.