Specs appeal in final push to hit the 10,000 mark thanks to Sutton opticians

Specsavers, in Idlewells Shopping Centre, teamed up with Edwinstowe and The Dukeries Lions Club to help support those with vision needs in the developing world along with more local sight related and eye care projects.

Over the past year, the partnership has resulted in members of the public donating more than 9,000 pairs of specs, via an in-store collection bin, which are then sent to the Lions Club to be sorted, recycled and delivered to where they are most needed.

All the specs collected by Spesavers in Sutton

Michael Hinder, Specsavers Sutton store director, said: “In today’s environment, re-using or recycling is more important than ever, so we are delighted this initiative has been so successful.

“We are extremely grateful to everyone who has donated their old glasses, but it would be brilliant if we could make it to 10,000 pairs in a final effort.

“In recent years the store has sent colleagues to Ghana twice, to deliver eyecare to those in need.”

Donated glasses are taken to a workshop in Chichester where they are sorted. They are then graded by Medico France in Le Havre, France, before being shipped to eye clinics in the developing world, including in Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka, Ghana, Nigeria, and Nepal.