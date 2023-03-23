News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Busted confirm 15-date reunion tour to celebrate 20th anniversary
1 hour ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
1 hour ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
4 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
5 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice
5 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son

Specs appeal in final push to hit the 10,000 mark thanks to Sutton branch

An appeal to donate old pairs of glasses to help those in need has nearly hit 10,000, thanks to the efforts of a Sutton opticians.

By Shelley Marriott
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 14:36 GMT- 2 min read

Specsavers in the Idlewells Shopping Centre teamed up with local volunteer organisation, Edwinstowe and The Dukeries Lions Club, to help support those with vision needs in the developing world along with more local sight related and eye care projects.

Over the past year the partnership has resulted in members of the public donating more than 9,000 pairs of specs to the cause, which are then sent to the Lions Club to be sorted, recycled and delivered to where they are most needed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Michael Hinder, Specsavers Sutton store director, said: “In today’s environment re-using or recycling is more important than ever, so we are delighted this initiative has been so successful.

All the specs collected by Spesavers in Sutton
All the specs collected by Spesavers in Sutton
All the specs collected by Spesavers in Sutton
Most Popular

"We are extremely grateful to everyone who has donated their old glasses, but it would be brilliant if we could make it to 10,000 pairs in a final effort.

Read More
Sutton Sting Ice Hockey Academy given £1,000 funding boost from Mansfield Buildi...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The work that the Lions Club do to give these old specs a new lease of life is fantastic, especially as they rely on volunteers to manage much of the process.

"In recent years the store has sent colleagues to Ghana twice, to deliver eyecare to those in need.”

Donated glasses are taken to a workshop in Chichester where they are sorted by a team of Lions and other volunteers from Chichester Lions Club.

Once sorted, the specs are then graded by Medico France in Le Havre before they are shipped to eye clinics in the developing world, examples include Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka, Ghana, Nigeria, and Nepal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Robert Crampton, president of Edwinstowe and The Dukeries Lions Club, said: “Rest assured nothing is wasted. Materials from specs that are unsuitable for recycling are used to raise funds for the project and funds are also used to support other sight related research and charitable projects around the world.”

Anyone who has a pair of old or unwanted specs can drop them off in store at Unit 37, Idlewells Shopping Centre in Sutton where there will be a designated collection bin.

SuttonSpecsaversEdwinstowe