Specs appeal in final push to hit the 10,000 mark thanks to Sutton branch
An appeal to donate old pairs of glasses to help those in need has nearly hit 10,000, thanks to the efforts of a Sutton opticians.
Specsavers in the Idlewells Shopping Centre teamed up with local volunteer organisation, Edwinstowe and The Dukeries Lions Club, to help support those with vision needs in the developing world along with more local sight related and eye care projects.
Over the past year the partnership has resulted in members of the public donating more than 9,000 pairs of specs to the cause, which are then sent to the Lions Club to be sorted, recycled and delivered to where they are most needed.
Michael Hinder, Specsavers Sutton store director, said: “In today’s environment re-using or recycling is more important than ever, so we are delighted this initiative has been so successful.
"We are extremely grateful to everyone who has donated their old glasses, but it would be brilliant if we could make it to 10,000 pairs in a final effort.
"The work that the Lions Club do to give these old specs a new lease of life is fantastic, especially as they rely on volunteers to manage much of the process.
"In recent years the store has sent colleagues to Ghana twice, to deliver eyecare to those in need.”
Donated glasses are taken to a workshop in Chichester where they are sorted by a team of Lions and other volunteers from Chichester Lions Club.
Once sorted, the specs are then graded by Medico France in Le Havre before they are shipped to eye clinics in the developing world, examples include Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka, Ghana, Nigeria, and Nepal.
Robert Crampton, president of Edwinstowe and The Dukeries Lions Club, said: “Rest assured nothing is wasted. Materials from specs that are unsuitable for recycling are used to raise funds for the project and funds are also used to support other sight related research and charitable projects around the world.”
Anyone who has a pair of old or unwanted specs can drop them off in store at Unit 37, Idlewells Shopping Centre in Sutton where there will be a designated collection bin.