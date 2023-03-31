Specialist Selston nursing home hosts day of remembrance to mark three years since start of pandemic

Wren Hall Nursing Home, Nottingham Road, Selston, hosted a special remembrance day to pay respect to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as celebrate the resilience and strength of its staff and family members.

Despite the challenges and difficulties presented by the pandemic, the family at Wren Hall showed unwavering spirit and marked this with the ‘We Will Remember Day’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The occasion provided an opportunity for family members to come together to reflect, pay tribute to those who have been lost, and celebrate the fortitude of the Wren Hall community.

A family member and staff planting flowers in the memorial garden.

The packed schedule included a range of activities, including a remembrance board and brightly coloured balloons and flowers in each lounge, while the onsite church was open for a memory book signing and candle lighting.

All family members were invited to join a celebration of life and afternoon tea and flowers were planted in the garden with a plaque to permanently mark the occasion and provide a place for people to reflect beyond the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The day culminated in a balloon release to symbolise hope and the promise of a brighter future.

Staff at Wren Hall releasing balloons on We Will Remember Day.

Anita Astle, Wren Hall owner and manager, said: "The past three years have been incredibly challenging for everyone, but I’m so proud of how the Wren Hall community has come through it all with courage and perseverance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We wanted to mark this anniversary with a day of remembrance and celebration, to pay tribute to those we have lost, and to come together as a family to reflect on our journey and look to the future with hope.”