Specialist Selston nursing home hosts day of remembrance to mark three years since start of pandemic
A specialist dementia nursing home hosted a ‘We Will Remember Day’ to mark three years since its first family member tested positive for Covid-19.
Wren Hall Nursing Home, Nottingham Road, Selston, hosted a special remembrance day to pay respect to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, as well as celebrate the resilience and strength of its staff and family members.
Despite the challenges and difficulties presented by the pandemic, the family at Wren Hall showed unwavering spirit and marked this with the ‘We Will Remember Day’.
The occasion provided an opportunity for family members to come together to reflect, pay tribute to those who have been lost, and celebrate the fortitude of the Wren Hall community.
The packed schedule included a range of activities, including a remembrance board and brightly coloured balloons and flowers in each lounge, while the onsite church was open for a memory book signing and candle lighting.
All family members were invited to join a celebration of life and afternoon tea and flowers were planted in the garden with a plaque to permanently mark the occasion and provide a place for people to reflect beyond the day.
The day culminated in a balloon release to symbolise hope and the promise of a brighter future.
Anita Astle, Wren Hall owner and manager, said: "The past three years have been incredibly challenging for everyone, but I’m so proud of how the Wren Hall community has come through it all with courage and perseverance.
“We wanted to mark this anniversary with a day of remembrance and celebration, to pay tribute to those we have lost, and to come together as a family to reflect on our journey and look to the future with hope.”
Rated outstanding by the Care Quality Commission health watchdog, Wren Hall strives to provide a homely and friendly environment to help those living with dementia to achieve optimum independence. Part of this includes referring to those who reside at the home as ‘family members’ rather than residents.