Special surprise for young hospital patients as Mansfield Paralympian Ollie Hynd drops in
Three children being treated at a famous hospital received a special surprise visit from some sporting heroes – including Mansfield Paralympic hero Ollie Hynd.
The patients at London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital are taking part in RBC Race for the Kids on October 16 and 17, to raise vital funds for seriously ill children cared for at GOSH.
Three-time Paralympic swimming gold medallist Ollie, a former GOSH patient, along with Tokyo 2020 Olympic BMX champion Beth Shriever, went along to the hospital to share words of inspiration with the children, speaking of their sporting achievements and the challenges they have overcome — proving that anyone can achieve their goals and ambitions, even in the most difficult of circumstances.
Read More
Ollie, a former pupil at Kirkby’s Ashfield School, said: “I’ve always believed you can do anything you put your mind to and meeting GOSH patients has reminded me just how true this is.
“It was a pleasure to talk to them about their future ambitions and how they will be taking part in this year’s virtual RBC Race for the Kids.
“Having been a GOSH patient myself, I know just how important it is to raise money for GOSH Charity to give children and their parents the best possible care and support. I encourage everyone who can to raise as much money as possible.”
Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.