The patients at London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital are taking part in RBC Race for the Kids on October 16 and 17, to raise vital funds for seriously ill children cared for at GOSH.

Three-time Paralympic swimming gold medallist Ollie, a former GOSH patient, along with Tokyo 2020 Olympic BMX champion Beth Shriever, went along to the hospital to share words of inspiration with the children, speaking of their sporting achievements and the challenges they have overcome — proving that anyone can achieve their goals and ambitions, even in the most difficult of circumstances.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paralympic triple gold medallist in swimming, Ollie Hynd MBE, right, visited patients at Great Ormond Street Hospital

Ollie, a former pupil at Kirkby’s Ashfield School, said: “I’ve always believed you can do anything you put your mind to and meeting GOSH patients has reminded me just how true this is.

“It was a pleasure to talk to them about their future ambitions and how they will be taking part in this year’s virtual RBC Race for the Kids.

“Having been a GOSH patient myself, I know just how important it is to raise money for GOSH Charity to give children and their parents the best possible care and support. I encourage everyone who can to raise as much money as possible.”