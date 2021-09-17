Ashfield leisure centres offering free virtual group exercise classes for National Fitness Day
Leisure centres in Ashfield are offering free activities as part of National Fitness Day.
Lammas Leisure Centre on Lammas Road, Sutton, will host free virtual group exercise classes including body pump, body combat, core and body balance, on Wednesday, September 22, while at Festival Hall Leisure Centre, Hodgkinson Road, Kirkby, there will be a free circuits class from 9.30-10.15am.
The theme for this year’s campaign is Fitness Unites Us, highlighting the social and mental power of being active.
The two centres are run by Everyone Active in partnership with Ashfield Council.
Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active contract manager, said: “We’re delighted to get behind National Fitness Day.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity for people to try out a new activity or class for free and to celebrate the benefits of being active."
Huw Edwards, chief executive officer of UKactive, which coordinates the campaign, said: “National Fitness Day has become the most active day of the year, helping millions to create habits that last a lifetime.
“Following the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, physical activity has never been so important to our wellbeing, supporting our physical and mental health as well as bringing communities together through the fun of fitness.”
To book your place to join in with the activities, call the leisure centre, visit everyoneactive.com
