A special service in memory of the victims of the Annesley WWII bomber crash was held ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

The Rev Charlotte Turner, curate of Annesley with Newstead and Kirkby Woodhouse, conducted a short service at The Memorial Garden Annesley, in memory of five young airmen who lost their lives when a Short Stirling Bomber EH988 they were flying from RAF Winthorpe to Belfast crashed into Annesley Forest in January 1945 as they were trying to get their damaged plane to Hucknall airfield.

Eighteen people were present on the day including Coun Arnie Hankin (Ash Ind), Ashfield Council chairman, Coun David Martin (Ash Ind), Nottinghamshire county councillor and Annesley parish councillor, Rev Eric Ashby, Edwina Morris, chairman of Kirkby Royal British Legion branch and Len Dooley Royal Green Jackets flag bearer.

There is to be a further memorial service at this site on January 14 to mark the 80th anniversary of the tragedy.