Special recognition award for Nottinghamshire animal charity as presented by Clare Balding

An animal welfare charity near Mansfield with volunteers across the country has received a special recognition award for their efforts rescuing and reuniting lost and stolen pets.

Beauty’s Legacy received the Animal Star Award for their charity work, as presented by sport commentator and animal-lover Clare Balding.

Lisa Dean from Wellow, near Mansfield, initially launched the voluntary-run charity Beauty’s Legacy in the name of her former cat Beauty, who went missing when she was elderly.

Lisa said she searched everywhere for the cat but only discovered her after putting a reward on her safe return.

Lisa Dean pictured with Teddy. Teddy was found just days after being reported missing in Sutton.

She said the person who took Beauty did return her for the reward but the cat sadly died in her arms shortly after being returned.

“My way of grieving was keeping Beauty’s Legacy alive and continuing to support pet owners experiencing the same feeling," she added.

The charity – www.beautyslegacy.co.uk – has the support of thousands of volunteers across the country, and Lisa said roughly 80% of her volunteer base are former families helped by the charity.

The charity works to locate and reunite lost or stolen pets by working across the UK alongside many other groups and agencies, including authority dog wardens and pounds, police, liaison officers, and animal welfare organisations.

Lisa, who has worked with Clare Balding on Lost Dogs Live on Channel 5, said it was an “honour” for her team to be recognised by the Animal Star Awards.

Since 2016 more than 150 people, pet-related businesses, animal charities, and rescue centres have been recognised by the awards.

Lisa said: “We were thrilled to attend the award ceremony in Portsmouth, and so proud to receive the special recognition award.

“I am immensely proud of the charity we have built over the last seven and a half years and with the support of celebrity lovers like Clare Balding and our patron Chris Packham.

“It would be lovely for our community to know where to turn to with any lost, found, or stolen animals or any other animal welfare issues.

“We are here to help.”