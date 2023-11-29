Children at a Farnsfield primary school “care about one another and treat each other with kindness and respect”.

So says education watchdog Oftsed, which has showered praise on Farnsfield St Michael’s Church Of England School after an inspection.

In their report, inspectors said the school, which is part of the Minster Trust For Education, lived up to its vision and motto of ‘Love To Learn, Learn To Love’.

Pupils “have a positive attitude to learning, feel safe and behave and attend well”. And the way they treated each other, especially those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND), was a huge asset.

Farnsfield St Michael's Church Of England Primary School, which has been rated 'Good' by the education watchdog, Ofsted.

Ofsted handed the school, which has 281 youngsters aged five to 11 on its books, an overall rating of ‘Good’.

But in three individual categories of personal development, early-years provision and leadership and management, it was judged to be ‘Outstanding’.

The personal development of children at St Michael’s was described as “exceptional”, with “full access to a wide range of trips, visits and after-school activities”.

"Pupils learn how to debate important issues,” the report said. “This enables them to be tolerant and respectful of others.

Louise Carpenter, the head teacher of the Farnsfield school.

"Pupils understand British values, but develop a strong understanding of world religions.

"They develop leadership skills through being a house captain, a wellbeing ambassador or a break time buddy.

"They raise money for charity, including support for a child in Uganda. The school helps pupils to become responsible and thoughtful citizens.”

With regard to early-years, the inspectors reported that “children make the most of the very special environment created for them”. This “provides them with an excellent start to their school life”.

Inside one of the modern rooms at Farnsfield St Michael's Church Of England Primary School.

Leadership was reflected in “ a culture of high expectations” at the school, and a curriculum that “is ambitious and well organised for all pupils, including those with SEND”.

"Pupils enjoy their learning, work hard and are proud of the high-quality work they produce”, the Ofsted report went on.

"The teaching of reading is a strength. Pupils appreciate the library and like visiting it.”

The inspectors found that staff, who are led by head teacher Louise Carpenter, “enjoy working at the school”, and they were appreciated by parents and carers.