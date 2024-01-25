News you can trust since 1952
Special gala dinner to raise funds for Broxtowe Women's Project

A gala dinner will be held in February to raise money for Nottinghamshire-based domestic abuse charity, Broxtowe Women’s Project.
By John Smith
Published 25th Jan 2024, 10:50 GMT
Taking place on February 23 at the usually inaccessible Chetwynd Barracks in Chilwell, guests will be treated to a unique five-star experience at the barracks with food from top chefs, alongside live music, an auction, and two-tiered raffle.

Broxtowe Women’s Project (BWP) is a Nottinghamshire charity that supports and empowers women and children affected by domestic abuse.

The organisation provides a range of services aimed at empowering women to enable them to positively progress and live free from abuse.

A special gala dinner is being held to raise funds for Broxtowe Women's Project. Photo: OtherA special gala dinner is being held to raise funds for Broxtowe Women's Project. Photo: Other
A special gala dinner is being held to raise funds for Broxtowe Women's Project. Photo: Other

The event is being supported by ESS Defence which provides foodservice, retail, cleaning, and soft FM services to more than 250 military establishments across the UK.

BWP is calling for businesses and individuals to attend the inaugural ball, to enjoy this special occasion, make valuable connections and support the organisation and their critical work to deliver life changing, critical services to so many families.

Individual tickets are £65 and a ticket for a full table of eight is available for a discounted rate of £500.

Sponsorship packages are also available for any businesses looking to support their valuable cause.

The raffle will include silver and gold prizes, and live and silent auctions with a range of highly desirable treats.

Colette Byrne, BWP’s chief executive, said: “We’re incredibly excited for our inaugural gala dinner and want to thank everyone involved in supporting us and the vital work that we’re doing to raise awareness and to support and empower women and children subjected to domestic abuse.”

“Alongside this usually inaccessible venue, guests can enjoy canapes and drinks on arrival, a five-star dining and service experience alongside local entertainment, and a chance to meet some of the team, including our magnificent patron, Samantha Beckinsale.

"We’re inviting businesses and individuals who want to support the event and our work, to come along and help us raise much needed funds for our passionate and dynamic charity.”

BWP helps women living in Broxtowe who are experiencing domestic abuse by providing a confidential helpline, outreach service, training courses and drop in sessions, all aimed at empowering women and to help them survive domestic abuse.

For details on BWP and the gala dinner, visit broxtowewomensproject.org.uk

