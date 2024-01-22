News you can trust since 1952
Eastwood: Domestic abuse survivors showcase art and poetry in exhibition at DH Lawrence Museum

A new exhibition of poetry and art created by survivors of domestic abuse has opened at the DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum in Eastwood.
By John Smith
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 11:55 GMT
The exhibition is the result of creative sessions, including poetry workshops, which were held as part of White Ribbon's Wellbeing Service with women.

Led by poet Penny Hughes, the workshops focused on writing poetry as a path towards ownership, discovery and transformation.

The sessions were funded by Broxtowe Council’s UK Shared Prosperity Funding.

Broxtowe Women's Project is staging an exhibition at Eastwood's DH Lawrence Museum. Photo: SubmittedBroxtowe Women's Project is staging an exhibition at Eastwood's DH Lawrence Museum. Photo: Submitted
Broxtowe Women's Project is staging an exhibition at Eastwood's DH Lawrence Museum. Photo: Submitted

The exhibition is open until April 6 and can be visited during the museum’s normal opening hours of Thursday to Saturday between 10am and 4pm.

Visit broxtowewomensproject.org.uk about the Broxtowe Women’s Project.

The museum is the house were DH Lawrence was born in 1885.

Visitors can also step back in time to experience life at the time of Lawrence’s birth.

The museum’s permanent exhibition features items from Lawrence’s family and even paintings created by the author himself.

Find out more at broxtowe.gov.uk/dhlawrencemuseum