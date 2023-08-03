Southwell Workhouse to display ‘Knittingale Hospital’ by award winning 94-year-old artist

Margaret Seaman, aged 94, is a creative artist who has been awarded a British Empire Medal for her talent in creating knitted locations which include the likes of Buckingham Palace and Great Yarmouth.

The ‘Knittingale Hospital’ was created during the Covid-19 lockdowns and is now displayed on the first floor of The Workhouse’s Firbeck Infirmary until October.

Firbeck Infirmary’s history of care pre-dates the creation of the NHS and was first built in 1871. Some of its functions included looking after local women in its maternity ward and providing end of life care for those with limited means. It was discontinued in the 1980s.

The Knittingale Hospital with Margaret Seaman (right) along with Workhouse and Infirmary staff members, Fiona Lewin and Victoria Mason Hines

The name ‘Knittingale Hospital’ was inspired by the influential nurse Florence Nightingale, as well as the government’s decision to construct new Nightingale hospitals to meet demand during the pandemic.

Fiona Lewin, The Workhouse and Infirmary collections and house officer, said: “Florence Nightingale had an interest, and was influential in, nursing across the country’s workhouses.

“The name ‘Knittingale’ is a playful reference to her and the hospitals that benefited from her actions as a nursing pioneer.”

The display is raising funds for a new children’s hospital in Cambridge and donations are welcome by scanning a QR code on a visit to The Workhouse. Viewing the hospital is included in the normal site admission fees.